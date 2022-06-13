NFL Network to televise Eagles Week 2 preseason matchup vs. the Browns
The Eagles will open up the 2022 NFL regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions, but they’ll play three preseason contests while cutting the roster down from 90 players to 53.
Philadelphia will face the Jets, Browns, and Dolphins during training camp, as NFL.com just announced that their Week 2 matchup against the Browns will be nationally televised on NFL Network.
NFL Network’s Week 2 preseason live schedule will conclude on Sunday, August 21 with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Browns hosting the Eagles and the New York Giants hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia will participate in joint practices during their trip to Cleveland, so the expectation is that most of the reserves and bubble players will see the bulk of the snaps, with Nick Sirianni choosing to focus on the practice sessions for his starters and key reserves.
