NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges

Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video.

Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air.

“We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter,” a spokesman for NFL Network told PFT via email.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 1994, McGinest played in New England through 2005. He spent his final three seasons with the Browns.

McGinest was arrested on Monday and released on $30,000 bond.

