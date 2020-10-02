NFL Network’s Steve Smith Sr. puts Jets’ DC Gregg Williams on blast

Barry Werner

Steve Smith Sr. of NFL Network has a long memory and it is accurate. No one should blame him for laying into Jets’ defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after the Broncos’ 37-28 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Smith, who starred for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, knows what Williams-coached defenses are capable of … here’s a play from when Smith was in Carolina and Williams in New Orleans.

So after an ugly finish to a game that saw the Jets’ defense called for numerous personal fouls — Williams’ defense — Smith took him apart on the post-game show.

“Wherever Gregg Williams goes, the nonsense follows,” Smith said. “If it smells, like a pig, looks like a pig and its oinking, it’s a pig.”


Smith almost got into it with fellow studio analyst Joe Thomas, who played for the Cleveland Browns when Williams was with that team.


Others went after the Jets and their defensive coordinator or Adam Gase, the Jets’ head coach.