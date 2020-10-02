NFL Network’s Steve Smith Sr. puts Jets’ DC Gregg Williams on blast

Steve Smith Sr. of NFL Network has a long memory and it is accurate. No one should blame him for laying into Jets’ defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after the Broncos’ 37-28 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Smith, who starred for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, knows what Williams-coached defenses are capable of … here’s a play from when Smith was in Carolina and Williams in New Orleans.

So after an ugly finish to a game that saw the Jets’ defense called for numerous personal fouls — Williams’ defense — Smith took him apart on the post-game show.

“Wherever Gregg Williams goes, the nonsense follows,” Smith said. “If it smells, like a pig, looks like a pig and its oinking, it’s a pig.”

Steve Smith blasts #Jets DC Gregg Williams for all the late hits. “That’s what he wants his players on defense to be. … His defense is about that BS. That’s how he coaches them. That’s how he influences them.” pic.twitter.com/cyuo0bdUMM — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2020





Smith almost got into it with fellow studio analyst Joe Thomas, who played for the Cleveland Browns when Williams was with that team.

Steve Smith goes in on Gregg Williams and isn't buying what Joe is selling pic.twitter.com/JLCIfF7I5A — Stu Motown #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 2, 2020





Others went after the Jets and their defensive coordinator or Adam Gase, the Jets’ head coach.

Jets defense with as many dumb stupid-ass penalties in the first 20 minutes as Gregg Williams has Gs in his first name. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 2, 2020





Everyone is blaming Gregg Williams for the @nyjets lack of discipline but Adam Gase is the head coach. He’s the one responsible for establishing the culture and standards. Direct the anger and venom his way, too — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) October 2, 2020



