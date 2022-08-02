NFL Network set to unveil ‘The Top 100 Players of 2022’

With NFL training camps opening all across the league, the NFL Network is teasing their ‘Top 100 Players of 2022’ list, with dates and times for fans to start preparing for this preseason.

Per the NFL communications, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL for the 12th consecutive year.

Premiering on Sunday, August 14, the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air during three consecutive weekends in August immediately following live preseason games on NFL Network.

Beginning Sunday, August 14 with No. 100-51 revealed over the course of five hours starting at 8:00 PM ET. The countdown continues on Sunday, August 21 with No. 50-31 revealed over the course of two hours starting at 4:30 PM ET, and No. 30-21 revealed in one hour starting at 11:00 PM ET. The series concludes on Sunday, August 28 with a three-hour finale revealing the top 20 players starting at 8:00 PM ET.

The Top 100 Players of 2022 Episode Schedule

Sunday, August 14 No. 100-51 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 21 No. 50-31 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, August 21 No. 30-21 11:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 28 No. 20-1 8:00 PM ET

The finale will occur on August 28, with players No. 20-1 being revealed, followed by a reaction show on NFL Network.

In 2021, the Eagles had Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, and Brandon Graham make the list.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire