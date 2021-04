Reuters

Cambridge men's and women's crews scored a double win over Oxford in an epic edition of the university boat race on Sunday, which was held without crowds on the River Great Ouse in the flatlands of the Cambridgeshire Fen. With England in partial lockdown and one of the London bridges on their usual course on the River Thames in danger of collapse, the 2021 race was relocated to a dead straight stretch of the river near Ely. In some of the tightest racing seen in the annual boat race, the light blue crew of Cambridge and dark blues of Oxford battled side-by-side throughout the 4.89 km event, which often becomes a pursuit race on the winding Thames.