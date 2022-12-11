NFL Network roundtable: Von Miller was ‘luxury’ not ‘necessity’ for Bills (video)

After the new about Von Miller’s season coming to an end rocked the NFL, it became a hot-button discussion.

NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” had a roundtable talk about it, which included analysts Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager and Jason McCourty.

There was a surprising consensus. Most would say the loss of Miller would sink the Bills. GMFB said the opposite.

Specifically, Brandt called Miller a “luxury” not necessity” for the Bills.

Check out the full breakdown in the GMFB clip below:

How will Von Miller being out for the season impact the Bills and the rest of the AFC?? It is definitely the loss of a luxury…@kylebrandt | @PSchrags | @JasonMcCourty pic.twitter.com/pWvh6bVikq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire