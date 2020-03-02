We've finally learned what New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady actually said after Julian Edelman was seen saying, "He's coming back", during ESPN's broadcast of Saturday's Syracuse men's basketball game.

Brady, Edelman and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon sat together for Syracuse's matchup versus North Carolina at the Carrier Dome, which the Tar Heels won 92-79.

Edelman's "He's coming back" comment, which referred to Brady's upcoming free agency, sent social media ablaze with reaction.

"He's coming back, he's coming back."



–Julian Edelman messing with Tom Brady 😂 pic.twitter.com/OYdPS3xzzr



— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 29, 2020

Brady had a response after Edelman's remark but it was impossible to tell what exactly the quarterback was saying. Lip readers came up with a few possible responses, including "He's not" and "This guy."

NFL Network on Monday released enhanced audio of the exchange (click here to watch the new video), and it turns out Brady said, "He's got it."

Right before Brady says this, someone asked him what he said to Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim. So, we don't know if Brady's "He's got it" response was directed toward Edelman's comment or the question about Boeheim.

Tom Brady did NOT say "He's not."



Tom Brady said "He's got it."



Thank you.

That is all.









— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 2, 2020

It's a very confusing situation, but at least the full audio is available.

Brady is able to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the market opens March 18. It's less than three weeks away, but for many Patriots fans, this upcoming stretch might feel like an eternity.

NFL Network reveals what Tom Brady actually said in new sideline audio originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston