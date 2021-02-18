NFL Network reveals Broncos’ quarterback plan for offseason

During an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday, James Palmer revealed the Broncos’ quarterback plans for the 2021 offseason. They are going to go after Deshaun Watson, if he is going to become available, and they are going to be aggressive, NFL Network's James Palmer. Palmer went on to report that there’s a “top group” of quarterbacks that the team would be interested in pursuing. Denver made an effort to land Matthew Stafford and Palmer suggested the team might also be interested in Russell Wilson if he becomes available