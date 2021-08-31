NFL Network ranks two former Penn State players in top 100 players for 2021

Penn State is preparing for the start of the 2021 season knowing they have one of the Big Ten’s top wide receivers in Jahan Dotson. And with any luck, Dotson will one day be recognized as one of the top 100 players in the NFL. But those aspirations will have to wait. In the meantime, Dotson and the rest of Penn State’s receivers know they have a couple of players to look up to that once called Happy Valley home.

Former Penn State wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson were named among the NFL Network’s top 100 players for the 2021 season. Godwin is ranked No. 81 on the NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players. Robinson comes in at No. 87.

There are a few notable omissions from this year’s top 100 players list from NFL Network. Most notable, perhaps, is running back Saquon Barkley being left off the list entirely. Barkley is battling back from a torn ACL injury he suffered early last season, so it is understandable why Barley would be particularly low on this year’s list. But it is still somewhat surprising to see him off the list entirely given his talent and what we have seen of him on the field when he has been healthy.

And while he may not be on the list this year, there is probably a good chance we will start seeing linebacker Micah Parsons make an appearance on these types of lists in the coming years. But even though he was the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, he still has to earn his way onto the list in 2022. The same goes for any other Penn State rookie in the NFL.

A similar list released by CBS Sports also ranked Godwin and Robinson in their top 100 for the 2021 season, with both appearing much higher in the ranking. Barkley also made the CBS Sports top 100, although he did take a major drop from the previous season.

