NFL Network with Raiders classic marathon Thursday: Stabler, Madden, Sea of Hands, Ghost to the Post

Are you ready for a full day of Raiders programming? I hope so because the NFL Network is going full Silver & Black today. Hope your DVR can handle all of it.

Coming up on @nflnetwork: 10a ET — @BuffaloBills vs @Giants, Super Bowl XXXV 2p ET — A Football Life: Ken Stabler 3p ET — A Football Life: John Madden 4p ET — @MiamiDolphins vs @Raiders, 1974 AFC Divisional 7p ET — The Insiders 8p ET — All Madden — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) May 30, 2024

They kick things off with The Specialist: Ray Guy at 10:30am Pacific. Then it’s A Football Life: Ken Stabler at 11am followed by A Football Life: John Madden at Noon.

Then they put those three legends on the field with back-to-back classic games. Starting with the 1974 Divisional Round “Sea of Hands” game between the Raiders and Dolphins at 1pm, followed by the 1977 AFC Divisional Round “Ghost to the Post” game between the Raiders and Colts.

Then after a break for NFL news from 4-5pm, they bring it back with All Madden special tribute to John Madden from 5-6:30pm.

