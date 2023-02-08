Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has made a quick exit from NFL Network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII, following an allegation of misconduct recently made against him.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, a woman complained about Irvin’s behavior during an encounter that occurred on Sunday evening in Arizona.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Media spokesperson Alex Riethmiller said in a statement to Gehlken.

Irvin disputed the allegations in comments to Gehlken.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told Gehlken. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out . . . I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. . . . That’s all I know.”

Irvin added that he was “out drinking,” which will make it hard for him to dispute her version, if the drinking potentially has impaired his memory of the interaction.

“It was just a friendly conversation,” Irvin said. “‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. . . . I am totally perplexed.”

He insisted that there was nothing sexual.

“What law did I break?” Irvin said. “There was definitely nothing physical. . . . That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. . . . I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

Irvin also is scheduled to appear on Friday’s First Take on ESPN. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment on Irvin’s status, in response to an inquiry from Gehlken.

NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin after misconduct complaint originally appeared on Pro Football Talk