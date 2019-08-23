New England Patriots fans will have a few more ways to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LIII championship before the 2019 regular season gets underway.

NFL Network is premiering two special documentaries on Wednesday, Sept. 4, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. They are "Do Your Job Part III: Bill Belichick" and "America's Game: 2018 Patriots." Each film takes a look back at the Patriots' 2018 championship season with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, coach and player interviews, game highlights and more.

The "Do Your Job Part III: Bill Belichick" documentary will include an interesting look at the Patriots' game plan to defend talented Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the AFC Championship Game.

Programming note: "Do Your Job Part III: Bill Belichick and the 2018 Patriots" premiers Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network).



One nugget: How the defensive game plan vs. Chiefs/Tyreek Hill in the AFC title game was similar to 2014 plan vs. Colts/T.Y. Hilton (1 catch).



— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 23, 2019

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski will be the commentators on the "America's Game: 2018 Patriots" film, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

In addition to these new documentaries, the Patriots also will celebrate their latest title with a special pre-game ceremony before hosting the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 1 showdown at Gillette Stadium. The highlight of the ceremony will be the unveiling of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII banner.

NFL Network premiering two Patriots championship documentaries in September originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston