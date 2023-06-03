NFL Network predicts Tampa Bay’s 2023 season

It’s only June, but predictions for the 2023 NFL season have been underway for quite some time.

We gave our predictions for Bucs Wire earlier in the offseason, and now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank has given his predictions for Tampa Bay’s 2023 NFL season – and for every other team, in fact. Interestingly enough, his final record didn’t look too much different from ours.

Check out his game-by-game predictions below:

Week 1 at Minnesota Vikings: Loss (0-1)

Week 2 vs Chicago Bears: Loss (0-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (0-3)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 at New Orleans Saints: Loss (0-4)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 vs. Detroit Lions: Loss (0-5)

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 vs Atlanta Falcons: Win (1-5)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 at Buffalo Bills: Loss (1-6)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Week 9 at Houston Texans: Win (2-6)

Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans: Win (3-6)

Week 11 at San Francisco 49ers: Loss (3-7)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts: Win (4-7)

(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Week 13 vs Carolina Panthers: Loss (4-8)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 at Atlanta Falcons: WIn (5-8)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Week 15 at Green Bay Packers: Loss (5-9)

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Win (6-9)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints: Win (7-9)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 at Carolina Panthers: Loss (7-10)

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Final Record: 7-10

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Rank’s final prediction of 7-10 is the same as we at Bucs Wire had it, but how he got there is much different. Rank has the Bucs losing their first five games to start 0-5 and then going 7-5 to close out the remaining stretch. One would have to think that a drastic change would have to be made if the Bucs started 0-5, but nonetheless, a 7-10 record would likely result in missing the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire