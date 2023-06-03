NFL Network predicts Tampa Bay’s 2023 season
It’s only June, but predictions for the 2023 NFL season have been underway for quite some time.
We gave our predictions for Bucs Wire earlier in the offseason, and now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank has given his predictions for Tampa Bay’s 2023 NFL season – and for every other team, in fact. Interestingly enough, his final record didn’t look too much different from ours.
Check out his game-by-game predictions below:
Week 1 at Minnesota Vikings: Loss (0-1)
Week 2 vs Chicago Bears: Loss (0-2)
Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (0-3)
Week 4 at New Orleans Saints: Loss (0-4)
Week 6 vs. Detroit Lions: Loss (0-5)
Week 7 vs Atlanta Falcons: Win (1-5)
Week 8 at Buffalo Bills: Loss (1-6)
Week 9 at Houston Texans: Win (2-6)
Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans: Win (3-6)
Week 11 at San Francisco 49ers: Loss (3-7)
Week 12 at Indianapolis Colts: Win (4-7)
Week 13 vs Carolina Panthers: Loss (4-8)
Week 14 at Atlanta Falcons: WIn (5-8)
Week 15 at Green Bay Packers: Loss (5-9)
Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Win (6-9)
Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints: Win (7-9)
Week 18 at Carolina Panthers: Loss (7-10)
Final Record: 7-10
Rank’s final prediction of 7-10 is the same as we at Bucs Wire had it, but how he got there is much different. Rank has the Bucs losing their first five games to start 0-5 and then going 7-5 to close out the remaining stretch. One would have to think that a drastic change would have to be made if the Bucs started 0-5, but nonetheless, a 7-10 record would likely result in missing the playoffs.