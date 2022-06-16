NFL Network predicts outcome of every game on Vikings 2022 schedule

It’s all or nothing for the Minnesota Vikings in their attempt at hitting the reboot button with their roster.

No, this isn’t a complete tearing down and rebuilding of everything put into place by the previous regime. It’s more of a quick renovation project in an effort to see what’s salvageable from a team believed by many to have underachieved over the last two years.

Last week on “The Herd,” sports analyst Colin Cowherd predicted the Vikings to double their win total. That prediction had even the most diehard fans scratching their heads wondering how the team could possibly win 16 regular season games.

But things went a bit more in the opposite direction with NFL Network’s Adam Rank, who predicted the outcome of every Vikings game on the 2022 schedule.

Here’s how those predictions turned out.

Week 1—vs. Green Bay Packers—Loss (0-1)

Week 2—at Philadelphia Eagles—Loss (0-2)

Week 3—vs. Detroit Lions—Win (1-2)

Week 4—at New Orleans Saints—Loss (1-3)

Week 5—vs. Chicago Bears—Win (2-3)

Week 6—at Miami Dolphins—Loss (2-4)

Week 7—Bye

Week 8—vs. Arizona Cardinals—Win (3-4)

Week 9—at Washington Commanders—Loss (3-5)

Week 10—at Buffalo Bills—Loss (3-6)

Week 11—vs. Dallas Cowboys—(3-7)

Week 12—vs. New England Patriots—(4-7)

Week 13—vs. New York Jets—Win (5-7)

Week 14—at Detroit Lions—Loss (5-8)

Week 15—vs. Indianapolis Colts—Win (6-8)

Week 16—New York Giants—Win (7-8)

Week 17—at Green Bay Packers—Loss (7-9)

Week 18—at Chicago Bears—Loss (7-10)

