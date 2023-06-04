NFL Network predicts outcome of every Dolphins game in 2023

The Miami Dolphins made the postseason last year for the first time since 2016, and now, in their second season under Mike McDaniel, they’re looking to do so again.

With a high-powered offense and loaded defense, the Dolphins have all of the tools necessary to make it happen.

Miami’s schedule is one of the more difficult in the NFL, but if McDaniel’s team plays up to their capabilities and stays healthy, they should be contenders by year’s end.

We shared our extremely early game-by-game predictions for the Dolphins’ schedule when it was released last month. Now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank has done the same.

Here’s a look at how Rank views each contest playing out for the Dolphins in 2023, which would certainly cause some drama.

Week 1 | at Los Angeles Chargers | Win (1-0)

Week 2 | at New England Patriots | Loss (1-1)

Week 3 | vs. Denver Broncos | (Loss 1-2)

Week 4 | at Buffalo Bills | Win (2-2)

Week 5 | vs. New York Giants | Win (3-2)

Week 6 | at Carolina Panthers | Win (4-2)

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | Loss (4-3)

Week 8 | vs. New England Patriots | Win (5-3)

Week 9 | at Kansas City Chiefs (Germany) | Loss (5-4)

Week 11 | vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Loss (5-5)

Week 12 | at New York Jets | Win (6-5)

Week 13 | vs. Washington Commanders | Loss (6-6)

Week 14 | vs. Tennessee Titans | Win (7-6)

Week 15 | vs. New York Jets | Win (8-6)

Week 16 | vs. Dallas Cowboys | Win (9-6)

Week 17 | at Baltimore Ravens | Win (10-6)

Week 18 | vs. Buffalo Bills | Win (11-6)

