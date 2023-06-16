NFL Network predicts outcome of every Colts game in 2023
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to turn the page into a new era with a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback coming off a four-win campaign in 2022.
While the Colts have one of the softest strengths of schedules entering the new season, the combination of a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback makes it difficult to pinpoint just where the team will land in terms of predicting how the season will unfold.
We gave our game-by-game predictions in a way-too-early fashion back in May when the schedule was released. Now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank did the same at the beginning of the month.
Here’s a look at how Rank sees each game shaking out for the Colts in 2023
Week 1 | vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Loss (1-0)
Week 2 | at Houston Texans | Loss (0-2)
Week 3 | at Baltimore Ravens | Loss (0-3)
Week 4 | vs. Los Angeles Rams | Loss (0-4)
Week 5 | vs. Tennessee Titans | Win (1-4)
Week 6 | at Jacksonville Jaguars | Win (2-4)
Week 7 | vs. Cleveland Browns | Win (3-4)
Week 8 | vs. New Orleans Saints | Loss (3-5)
Week 9 | at Carolina Panthers | Loss (3-6)
Week 10 | vs. New England Patriots | Loss (3-7)
Week 11 | BYE
Week 12 | vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Loss (3-8)
Week 13 | at Tennessee Titans | Loss (3-9)
Week 14 | at Cincinnati Bengals | Loss (3-10)
Week 15 | vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Loss (3-11)
Week 16 | at Atlanta Falcons | Loss (3-12)
Week 17 | vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Loss (3-13)
Week 18 | vs. Houston Texans | Loss (3-14)
Final record: 3-14
Woof. Not a very fun prediction. Rank did say before he started making his predictions that he loves the addition of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. He also mentioned that while the record prediction is abhorrent from a fan’s perspective, it would net the Colts one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL draft, which could go a long way for the future of the organization. Still, it’s never fun seeing a record prediction resulting in a three-win season.