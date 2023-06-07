NFL Network predicts outcome of every game on Vikings 2023 schedule
Tyler Forness
·2 min read
After going 13-4 in the 2022 season, predictions are all over the place for 2023. The Detroit Lions are the current betting favorite to win the division but the Minnesota Vikings are in a position to repeat as division champions.
Expectations are high as the Vikings continue with their competitive rebuild, but the schedule isn’t favorable to the Vikings.
NFL Network’s Adam Rank predicted all 17 Vikings games and had them finishing four games–yes, four–behind the Chicago Bears. Here is how Rank predicted the Vikings’ 2023 season.