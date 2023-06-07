NFL Network predicts outcome of every game on Vikings 2023 schedule

After going 13-4 in the 2022 season, predictions are all over the place for 2023. The Detroit Lions are the current betting favorite to win the division but the Minnesota Vikings are in a position to repeat as division champions.

Expectations are high as the Vikings continue with their competitive rebuild, but the schedule isn’t favorable to the Vikings.

NFL Network’s Adam Rank predicted all 17 Vikings games and had them finishing four games–yes, four–behind the Chicago Bears. Here is how Rank predicted the Vikings’ 2023 season.

Week 1—vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Win (1-0)

Week 2—at Philadelphia Eagles—Loss (1-1)

Week 3—vs Los Angeles Chargers—Win (2-1)

Week 4—at Carolina Panthers—Loss (2-2)

Week 5—vs Kansas City Chiefs—Loss (2-3)

Week 6—at Chicago Bears—Loss (2-4)

Week 7—vs San Francisco 49ers—Loss (2-5)

Week 8—at Green Bay Packers—Loss (2-6)

Week 9—vs Atlanta Falcons—Win (3-6)

Week 10—vs New Orleans Saints—Win (4-6)

Week 11—at Denver Broncos—Loss (4-7)

Week 12—vs Chicago Bears—Win (5-7)

Week 13—Bye (5-7)

Week 14—at Las Vegas Raiders—Win (6-7)

Week 15—at Cincinnati Bengals—Loss (6-8)

Week 16—vs Detroit Lions—Win (7-8)

Week 17—vs Green Bay Packers—Win (8-8)

Week 18—at Detroit Lions—Loss (8-9)

