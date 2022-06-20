NFL Network predicts outcome of every Saints game in 2022
NFL Network’s Adam Rank forecast the records for all 32 NFL teams, and he didn’t take a favorable view of the New Orleans Saints. Despite their gutsy performances against the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the past, he’s predicting a worse finish than last year without Sean Payton at the helm in New Orleans.
Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons | Win (1-0)
Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Win (2-0)
Week 3: at Carolina Panthers | Loss (2-1)
Week 4: vs. Minnesota Vikings | Win (3-1)
Week 5: vs. Seattle Seahawks | Win (4-1)
Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals | Loss (4-2)
Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals | Loss (4-3)
Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Loss (4-4)
Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens | Win (5-4)
Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers | Loss (5-5)
Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams | Loss (5-6)
Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers | Loss (5-7)
Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Win (6-7)
Week 14: Bye
Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons | Win (7-7)
Week 16: at Cleveland Browns | Loss (7-8)
Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles | Loss (7-9)
Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers | Win (8-9)
Final record: 8-9
