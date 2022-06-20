NFL Network predicts outcome of every Saints game in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NFL Network’s Adam Rank forecast the records for all 32 NFL teams, and he didn’t take a favorable view of the New Orleans Saints. Despite their gutsy performances against the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the past, he’s predicting a worse finish than last year without Sean Payton at the helm in New Orleans.

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons | Win (1-0)

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Win (2-0)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: at Carolina Panthers | Loss (2-1)

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Week 4: vs. Minnesota Vikings | Win (3-1)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Week 5: vs. Seattle Seahawks | Win (4-1)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals | Loss (4-2)

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals | Loss (4-3)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Loss (4-4)

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens | Win (5-4)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers | Loss (5-5)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams | Loss (5-6)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers | Loss (5-7)

AP Photo/Brett Duke

Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Win (6-7)

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Week 14: Bye

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons | Win (7-7)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: at Cleveland Browns | Loss (7-8)

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles | Loss (7-9)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers | Win (8-9)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Final record: 8-9

1

1

Recommended Stories