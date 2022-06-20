NFL Network predicts outcome of every Saints game in 2022

OrangeBloods

The nation’s No. 8-ranked recruit in the 2024 class and likely 5-star prospect was in Austin late last week for an unofficial visit and said he liked what he saw. The 6-6, 268-pound Cunningham said the visit was a good opportunity for both him and the Texas coaches to get to know each other’s personality aside from what they see on the football field, and the two sides really connected. “Really when I got down there, it was more of just getting a name to go with the face, getting to know me with my personality,” Cunningham said.