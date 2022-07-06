NFL Network predicts outcome of every Chiefs game in 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Andy ReidAmerican football player and coach
Last month, NFL Network’s Adam Rank provided a win-loss prediction for every Kansas City Chiefs game on the team’s 2022 schedule.
The Chiefs have a historically difficult slate of games this season, and that seems to play a factor in these predictions. Fans might not like the results that NFL Network came up with here.
Here’s a full game-by-game win-loss rundown below:
Week 1: Chiefs at Cardinals
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Prediction: Loss (0-1)
Week 2: Chiefs vs. Chargers (TNF)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss (0-2)
Week 3: Chiefs at Colts
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (1-2)
Week 4: Chiefs at Buccaneers (SNF)
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss (1-3)
Week 5: Chiefs vs. Raiders (MNF)
Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (2-3)
Week 6: Chiefs vs. Bills
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss (2-4)
Week 7: Chiefs at 49ers
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn
Prediction: Win (3-4)
Week 8: BYE
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Week 9: Chiefs vs. Titans (SNF)
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski
Prediction: Win (4-4)
Week 10: Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (5-4)
Week 11: Chiefs at Chargers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (6-4)
Week 12: Chiefs vs. Rams
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Prediction: Win (7-4)
Week 13: Chiefs at Bengals
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Prediction: Loss (7-5)
Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos (SNF)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss (7-6)
Week 15: Chiefs at Texans
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Prediction: Win (8-6)
Week 16: Chiefs vs. Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (9-6)
Week 17: Chiefs vs. Broncos
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Prediction: Win (10-6)
Week 18: Chiefs at Raiders
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss (10-7)
Roundup
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Yes, you read it right. NFL Network is predicting that the Chiefs miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 NFL season. It’d also mark the second-worst final record of the Andy Reid era at 10-7 and the worst final record of the Patrick Mahomes era.
It’s a safe bet that this team will run into some hiccups at some point during the course of the season because they have a lot of new pieces, but some of Adam Rank’s predictions baffle me.
Sure the Cardinals play well early in the season, but they’re also going to be missing their best player in Week 1 (Deandre Hopkins). I don’t think that game is a given for Arizona. Losing to the Buccaneers in Week 4 would be surprising, especially with them coming off of an important Week 3 road game against the Green Bay Packers.
Perhaps the most baffling is losing a win-and-in game to the Raiders in the final week of the season. Kansas City beat Las Vegas twice last season, 41-14 and 48-9. While the Raiders have improved their roster, they’re still clearly the worst roster in the AFC West. They’re also working under a new head coach (Josh McDaniels), who doesn’t exactly have the best record of success as a head coach.
The final outcome here would certainly surprise and have fans questioning the decisions the team made during the offseason. It’s fair to think the Chiefs will take a step back, but to have them missing the playoffs entirely is a bold sentiment.
1
1