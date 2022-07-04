NFL Network predicts outcome of every Jets game in 2022

NFL Network’s Adam Rank gave a win-loss prediction for every New York Jets game on the team’s 2022 schedule.

The Jets face a tough slate early, but is there a way they can navigate things?

Here’s a full rundown of it below:

Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (0-1)

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (0-2)

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (1-2)

Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Don Wright)

Prediction: Win (2-2)

Week 5: vs. Miami Dolphins

(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Prediction: Loss (2-3)

Week 6: at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) . (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Prediction: Loss (2-4)

Week 7: at Denver Broncos

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos . (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Prediction: Loss (2-5)

Week 8: vs. New England Patriots

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Prediction: Loss (3-5)

Week 9: vs. Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (3-6)

Week 10: BYE

(Seth Wenig-AP)

Week 11: at New England Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) . (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Prediction: Loss (3-7)

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (3-8)

Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) y Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (3-9)

Week 14: at Buffalo Bills

(Mark Ludwiczak-AP)

Prediction: Loss (3-10)

Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions

(Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Prediction: Loss (3-11)

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday night)

(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Prediction: Loss (3-12)

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (3-13)

Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (3-14)

Roundup

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

What an up-and-down look at the Jets’ 2022 slate.

Predicting them to win against a few good foes, including the defending AFC champs… only to then guess they lose to some bottom feeders like the Lions and Jaguars? The NFL holds some crazy stuff, but three wins against such opponents only to go on and lose to multiple teams that can be considered much worse seems unlikely.

1

1