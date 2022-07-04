NFL Network predicts outcome of every Bills game in 2022

In this article:

NFL Network’s Adam Rank gave a win-loss prediction for every Buffalo Bills game on the team’s 2022 schedule.

While there’s an early loss projected, stay tuned. The Bills go on a next-level tear here.

Here’s a full rundown of it below:

Week 1: Bills at Rams (TNF)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) y Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (0-1)

Week 2: Bills vs. Titans (MNF)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22)

Titans Bengals 069 Prediction: Win (1-1)

Week 3: Bills at Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (2-1)

Week 4: Bills at Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Prediction: Win (3-1)

Week 5: Bills vs. Steelers

Bills quarterback Josh Allen Jg 091221 Bills 29

Prediction: Win (4-1)

Week 6: Bills at Chiefs

Gabriel Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Prediction: Win (5-1)

Week 7: Bye

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott . (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Week 8: Bills vs. Packers (SNF)

Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Prediction: Win (6-1)

Week 9: Bills at Jets

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets k. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Prediction: Win (7-1)

Week 10: Bills vs. Vikings

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (8-1)

Week 11: Bills vs. Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (9-1)

Week 12: Bills at Lions (Thanksgiving)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Prediction: Win (10-1)

Week 13: Bills at Patriots (TNF)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (10-2)

Week 14: Bills vs. Jets

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (11-2)

Week 15: Bills vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Story continues

Prediction: Win (12-2)

Week 16: Bills at Bears

A Buffalo Bills fan dressed in a Santa suit (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Prediction: Win (13-2)

Week 17: Bills at Bengals (MNF)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9)

Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2

Prediction: Loss (13-3)

Week 18: Bills vs. Patriots

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Prediction: Loss (13-4)

Roundup

Bills quarterback Josh Allen

While there is a sweep of the Bills by the Patriots predicted, NFL Network admits that’s circumstantial. The belief is that in Week 18, Buffalo will have nothing to play for so New England wins the finale.

Nothing to play for because at 13-4, the Bills are projected here as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A very high bar set by NFL Network.

1

1