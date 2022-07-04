NFL Network predicts outcome of every Bills game in 2022
NFL Network’s Adam Rank gave a win-loss prediction for every Buffalo Bills game on the team’s 2022 schedule.
While there’s an early loss projected, stay tuned. The Bills go on a next-level tear here.
Here’s a full rundown of it below:
Week 1: Bills at Rams (TNF)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) y Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss (0-1)
Week 2: Bills vs. Titans (MNF)
Titans Bengals 069
Prediction: Win (1-1)
Week 3: Bills at Dolphins
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (2-1)
Week 4: Bills at Ravens
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Prediction: Win (3-1)
Week 5: Bills vs. Steelers
Bills quarterback Josh Allen Jg 091221 Bills 29
Prediction: Win (4-1)
Week 6: Bills at Chiefs
Gabriel Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Prediction: Win (5-1)
Week 7: Bye
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott . (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Week 8: Bills vs. Packers (SNF)
Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Prediction: Win (6-1)
Week 9: Bills at Jets
Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets k. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Prediction: Win (7-1)
Week 10: Bills vs. Vikings
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (8-1)
Week 11: Bills vs. Browns
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (9-1)
Week 12: Bills at Lions (Thanksgiving)
Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Prediction: Win (10-1)
Week 13: Bills at Patriots (TNF)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Loss (10-2)
Week 14: Bills vs. Jets
Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Prediction: Win (11-2)
Week 15: Bills vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
Prediction: Win (12-2)
Week 16: Bills at Bears
A Buffalo Bills fan dressed in a Santa suit (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Prediction: Win (13-2)
Week 17: Bills at Bengals (MNF)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9)
Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2
Prediction: Loss (13-3)
Week 18: Bills vs. Patriots
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Prediction: Loss (13-4)
Roundup
Bills quarterback Josh Allen
While there is a sweep of the Bills by the Patriots predicted, NFL Network admits that’s circumstantial. The belief is that in Week 18, Buffalo will have nothing to play for so New England wins the finale.
Nothing to play for because at 13-4, the Bills are projected here as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A very high bar set by NFL Network.
