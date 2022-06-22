NFL Network predicts outcome of every 2022 Raiders game

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a huge 2022 season after making the playoffs last season. They nearly upset the Bengals in Cincinnati in Round 1 of the playoffs, but now they are looking to make a Super Bowl run.

To accomplish that, they are going to have to fight and claw their way through the toughest division in the NFL. So what type of record can we expect from the Raiders this season?

Adam Rank of the NFL Network gave a game-by-game prediction for the Raiders and broke down their schedule. Let’s take a look at how he expects each game for the Raiders to go this season.

Week 1 | at Los Angeles Chargers | Win (1-0)

Week 2 | vs. Arizona Cardinals | Win (2-0)

Week 3 | at Tennessee Titans | Loss (2-1)

Week 4 | vs. Denver Broncos | Win (3-1)

Week 5 | at Kansas City Chiefs | Loss (3-2)

Week 7 | vs. Houston Texans | Win (4-2)

Week 8 | at New Orleans Saints | Win (5-2)

Week 9 | at Jacksonville Jaguars | Win (6-2)

Week 10 | vs. Indianapolis Colts | Win (7-2)

Week 11 | at Denver Broncos | Loss (7-3)

Week 12 | at Seattle Seahawks | Win (8-3)

Week 13 | vs. Los Angeles Chargers | Loss (8-4)

Week 14 | at Los Angeles Rams | Loss (8-5)

Week 15 | vs. New England Patriots | Win (9-5)

Week 16 | at Pittsburgh Steelers | Win (10-5)

Week 17 | vs. San Francisco 49ers | Win (11-5)

Week 18 | vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Win (12-5)

