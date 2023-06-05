NFL Network predicts outcome of every Eagles game in 2023

Philadelphia is coming off a 14-win season, the best regular finish in franchise history, and a 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

All was not lost, as the Birds retooled in the draft, landing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith with their two first-round picks.

They then swung a draft night trade for Lions running back D’Andre Swift after signing Rashaad Penny in free agency.

Even with all the personnel and coaching staff changes, there are high expectations for Philadelphia heading into 2023.

The Eagles’ schedule is the NFL’s most challenging slate of games, and the experts are predicting a drop-off thanks to a brutal seven-week stretch starting before the bye.

We shared our way-too-early game-by-game predictions back in May, and now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank is doing the same.

Here’s a look at how Rank sees each game shaking out for the Eagles in 2023, which includes a surprising record.

Week 1: Sunday, September 10 at New England Patriots

Win 1-0

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Win 2-0

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

Win 3-0

Week 4: Sunday, October 1 vs. Washington Commanders at 1 PM (FOX)

Win 4-0

Week 5: Sunday, October 8 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM+ (FOX)

Win 5-0

Week 6: Sunday, October 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Loss 5-1

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Win 6-1

Week 8: Sunday, October 29 at Washington Commanders at 1 PM+ (FOX)

Win 7-1

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Win 8-1

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

Loss 8-2

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

Win 9-2

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Loss 9-3

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Loss 9-4

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Win 10-4

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 PM+ (FOX)

Win 11-4

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)

Win 12-4

Week 18: TBD at New York Giants

Loss 12-5

