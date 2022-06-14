NFL Network predicts outcome of every 2022 Colts’ game

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the 2022 season with a chance to win the AFC South right out of the gate as their first seven games of the schedule are against conference opponents.

On top of that, five of those seven games come against teams in their own division. While we made some way-too-early predictions about the Colts’ record by the end of the 2022 season, NFL Network’s Adam Rank did the same.

Of course, any predictions made before training camp even arrives should be taken with a grain of salt. So much will change over the course of the preseason that these predictions wind up being moot.

Regardless, here’s how Rank broke down the Colts’ schedule in 2022:

Week 1 | at Houston Texans | Win (1-0)

Week 2 | at Jacksonville Jaguars | Win (2-0)

Week 3 | vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Loss (2-1)

Week 4 | vs. Tennessee Titans | Loss (2-2)

Week 5 | at Denver Broncos | Loss (2-3)

Week 6 | vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Win (3-3)

Week 7 | at Tennessee Titans | Win (4-3)

Week 8 | vs. Washington Commanders | Win (5-3)

Week 9 | at New England Patriots | Loss (5-4)

Week 10 | at Las Vegas Raiders | Loss (5-5)

Week 11 | vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Win (6-5)

Week 12 | vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Win (7-5)

Week 13 | at Dallas Cowboys | Loss (7-6)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 | at Minnesota Vikings | Loss (7-7)

Week 16 | vs. Los Angeles Chargers | Loss (7-8)

Week 17 | at New York Giants | Win (8-8)

Week 18 | vs. Houston Texans | Win (9-8)

