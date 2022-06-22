NFL Network predicts outcome of every Eagles game in 2022

The Eagles are on a break until the start of training camp in July, but that has stopped experts and prognosticators from predicting the team’s final record at the season’s end.

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and Jordan Davis on defense while pulling off a draft night trade for former Titans star A.J. Brown, further increasing expectations.

We shared our way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the Eagles last week, and now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank is doing the same.

Here’s a look at how Rank sees each game shaking out for the Eagles in 2022, with his predictions for Philadelphia coming at the 2:09 mark of the video and lasting until the 4:17 mark.

Week 1 at Lions / Win / 1-0

Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings / Win / 2-0

Week 3 at Washington Commanders / W / 3-0

Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars / W / 4-0

Week 5 at Arizona Cardinals / L / 4-1

Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys / W / 5-1

Week 7 Bye

Week 8 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers / L / 5-2

Week 9 at Houston Texans / W / 6-2

Week 10 vs. Washington Commanders / W / 7-2

Week 11 at Indianapolis Colts / L / 7-3

Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers / W / 8-3



Week 13 vs. Tennessee Titans / L / 8-4

Week 14 at New York Giants / W / 9-4

Week 15 at Chicago Bears / W / 10-4

Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys / L / 10-5

Week 17 vs. New Orleans Saints / W / 11-5

Week 18 vs. New York Giants / L / 11-6

