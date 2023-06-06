NFL Network predicts the outcome of every Seahawks game in 2023

The Seahawks are one of the teams on the rise in the NFC. After putting together two strong draft classes and finding a surprise top-10 QB they had hiding in their pocket, this group should be on the cusp of contending with the other heavyweights within the conference. However, not everyone thinks they’re ready to make that leap just yet. Some analysts even think that this franchise is in for a sub-.500 season in 2023.

Adam Rank at NFL Network recently went through his predictions for every team in the 2023 season. Here’s what he thinks will happen each week for Seattle.

Week 1 vs. Rams: Win (1-1)

Week 2 at Lions: Loss (1-1)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Week 3 vs. Panthers: Loss (1-2)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Week 4 at Giants: Win (2-2)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Week 6 at Bengals: Loss (2-3)

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 vs. Cardinals: Win (3-3)

David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 vs. Browns: Win (4-3)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 at Ravens: Loss (4-4)

Week 10 vs. Commanders: Loss (4-5)

Week 11 at Rams: Loss (4-6)

Week 12 vs. 49ers: Win (5-6)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 at Cowboys: Win (6-6)

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Week 14 at 49ers: Loss (6-7)

Week 15 vs. Eagles: Loss (6-8)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 at Titans: Win (7-8)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 vs. Steelers: Loss (7-9)

Week 18 at Cardinals: Win (8-9)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

