NFL Network predicts outcome of every Bears game in 2023

The Chicago Bears are coming off a three-win season where they earned the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But after improvements across the roster and Justin Fields’ development, there are high expectations for Chicago heading into 2023.

The Bears schedule is middle of the pack in terms of strength, and there are plenty of opportunities for wins. Especially when you consider how Matt Eberflus kept arguably the NFL’s worst roster competitive throughout the 2022 season.

We shared our way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the Bears schedule back in May. Now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank, a noted Bears fan, is doing the same.

Here’s a look at how Rank sees each game shaking out for the Bears in 2023, which includes a surprising record.

Week 1 | vs. Green Bay Packers | Win (1-0)

Week 2 | at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Win (2-0)

Week 3 | at Kansas City Chiefs | Loss (2-1)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 4 | vs. Denver Broncos | Win (3-1)

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Week 5 | at Washington Commanders | Win (4-1)

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Week 6 | vs. Minnesota Vikings | Win (5-1)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 | vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Win (6-1)

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Week 8 | at Los Angeles Chargers | Loss (6-2)

Week 9 | at New Orleans Saints | Loss (6-3)

Week 10 | vs. Carolina Panthers | Win (7-3)

Week 11 | at Detroit Lions | Win (8-3)

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Week 12 | at Minnesota Vikings | Loss (8-4)

Week 13: BYE (8-4)

Week 14 | vs. Detroit Lions | Loss (8-5)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 | at Cleveland Browns | Win (9-5)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 | vs. Arizona Cardinals | Win (10-5)

Week 17 | vs. Atlanta Falcons | Win (11-5)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Week 18 | at Green Bay Packers | Win (12-5)

Final Record: 12-5

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Rank is quite optimistic about Chicago’s chances this season, where a 12-5 record puts them in a position to win the NFC North and return to the playoffs. The Bears’ only losses in this scenario are to the Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Vikings and Lions. Chicago also sweeps the Packers as the Jordan Love era gets underway. Considering the Bears only won three games last season, it would be quite the leap. But there are plenty of winnable games on the schedule for a Chicago team that improved this offseason.

