NFL Network predicts outcome of every Bears game in 2023
The Chicago Bears are coming off a three-win season where they earned the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But after improvements across the roster and Justin Fields’ development, there are high expectations for Chicago heading into 2023.
The Bears schedule is middle of the pack in terms of strength, and there are plenty of opportunities for wins. Especially when you consider how Matt Eberflus kept arguably the NFL’s worst roster competitive throughout the 2022 season.
We shared our way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the Bears schedule back in May. Now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank, a noted Bears fan, is doing the same.
Here’s a look at how Rank sees each game shaking out for the Bears in 2023, which includes a surprising record.
Week 1 | vs. Green Bay Packers | Win (1-0)
Week 2 | at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Win (2-0)
Week 3 | at Kansas City Chiefs | Loss (2-1)
Week 4 | vs. Denver Broncos | Win (3-1)
Week 5 | at Washington Commanders | Win (4-1)
Week 6 | vs. Minnesota Vikings | Win (5-1)
Week 7 | vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Win (6-1)
Week 8 | at Los Angeles Chargers | Loss (6-2)
Week 9 | at New Orleans Saints | Loss (6-3)
Week 10 | vs. Carolina Panthers | Win (7-3)
Week 11 | at Detroit Lions | Win (8-3)
Week 12 | at Minnesota Vikings | Loss (8-4)
Week 13: BYE (8-4)
Week 14 | vs. Detroit Lions | Loss (8-5)
Week 15 | at Cleveland Browns | Win (9-5)
Week 16 | vs. Arizona Cardinals | Win (10-5)
Week 17 | vs. Atlanta Falcons | Win (11-5)
Week 18 | at Green Bay Packers | Win (12-5)
Final Record: 12-5
Rank is quite optimistic about Chicago’s chances this season, where a 12-5 record puts them in a position to win the NFC North and return to the playoffs. The Bears’ only losses in this scenario are to the Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Vikings and Lions. Chicago also sweeps the Packers as the Jordan Love era gets underway. Considering the Bears only won three games last season, it would be quite the leap. But there are plenty of winnable games on the schedule for a Chicago team that improved this offseason.
