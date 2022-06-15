NFL Network predicts outcome of every Bears game in 2022

The Chicago Bears have a chance to surprise many critics heading into the 2022 season, where expectations are pretty low. So low, in fact, that some even believe Chicago will finish with the worst record in the NFL.

But the Bears do have a favorable schedule — one of the easiest in the league — so there are plenty of opportunities for wins on their 2022 slate. Although that doesn’t guarantee anything.

We shared our way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the Bears schedule back in May. Now, NFL Network’s Adam Rank, a noted Bears fan, is doing the same.

Here’s a look at how Rank sees each game shaking out for the Bears in 2022 — and it just might surprise you.

Week 1 | vs. San Francisco 49ers | Win (1-0)

Week 2 | at Green Bay Packers | Loss (1-1)

Week 3 | vs. Houston Texans | Win (2-1)

Week 4 | at New York Giants | Loss (2-2)

Week 5 | at Minnesota Vikings | Loss (2-3)

Week 6 | vs. Washington Commanders | Win (3-3)

Week 7 | at New England Patriots | Loss (3-4)

Week 8 | at Dallas Cowboys | Win (4-4)

Week 9 | vs. Miami Dolphins | Win (5-4)

Week 10 | vs. Detroit Lions | Loss (5-5)

Week 11 | at Atlanta Falcons | Win (6-5)

Week 12 | at New York Jets | Win (7-5)

Week 13 | vs. Green Bay Packers | Win (8-5)

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Loss (8-6)

Week 16 | vs. Buffalo Bills | Loss (8-7)

Week 17 | at Detroit Lions | Win (9-7)

Week 18 | vs. Minnesota Vikings | Win (10-7)

Final Record: (10-7)

