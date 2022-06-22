NFL Network predicts outcome of every Cowboys game in 2022

A few weeks ago, Cowboys Wire took a look at the then-recently released 2022 NFL schedule and did our best to predict how things would go for the team from Texas.

Others are doing the same, including the NFL Network’s Adam Rank, who recently went through all 32 NFL team schedules to weigh in with his opinions. How does he think things will go for Dallas? Rank says that the best-case scenario is that Dallas doesn’t miss Amari Cooper and become the first back-to-back NFC East champions in almost two decades. What he actually thinks is going to happen? Well, Rank has never been found of the club.

Here’s a look at the game-by-game predictions. How close does he get to the truth? Time will tell.

Week 1: Home vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Loss (0-1)

Week 2: Home vs Cincinnati Bengals | Win (1-1)

Week 3: Away vs New York Giants | Loss (1-2)

Week 4: Home vs Washington Commanders | Win (2-2)

Week 5: Away vs Los Angeles Rams | Loss (2-3)

Week 6: Away vs Philadelphia Eagles | Loss (2-4)

Week 7: Home vs Detroit Lions | Win (3-4)

Week 8: Home vs Chicago Bears | Loss (3-5)

Week 10: Away vs Green Bay Packers | Loss (3-6)

Week 11: Away vs Minnesota Vikings | Win (4-6)

Week 12: Home vs New York Giants | Win (5-6)

Week 13: Home vs Indianapolis Colts | Win (6-6)

Week 14: Home vs Houston Texans | Win (7-6)

Week 15: Away vs Jacksonville Jaguars | Loss (7-7)

Week 16: Home vs Philadelphia Eagles | Win (8-7)

Week 17: Away vs Tennessee Titans | Loss (8-8)

Week 18: Away vs Washington Commanders | Win (9-8)

Rank's other NFC East record predictions

Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

New York Giants (7-10)

Washington Commanders (3-14)

