NFL Network predicts outcome of every game on Saints 2023 schedule
The NFC South is completely up in the air in 2023. There might not be a division with more question marks on every team, not in the most positive way either. The Saints addition of Derek Carr should give them an upper hand in the quarterback race, but there are still so many moving parts
NFL Network’s Adam Rank predicted the win-loss record of every team in the NFL, and his predictions have the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints all finishing 9-8. Not only that, all teams went 3-3 in the division and 6-6 in the conference.
This epitomizes how close this division feels to many analysts. That is three teams in the division with identical overall records, conference records and divisional records. If Rank’s predictions were to come true, the division winner would then be decided by other tiebreakers like strength of victory and strength of schedule — you can find the NFL’s 12-step process for deciding three-way ties here.
But what about the individual games? Here are Rank’s predictions for the Saints in 2023: