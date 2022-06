NFL Network predicts another Cardinals’ collapse in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals hope to follow up their 11-win 2021 campaign and trip to the playoffs with another successful season that has a better end.

In predictions I made after their schedule was released in May, I predicted an 11-6 season again and trip to the postseason.

NFL Network’s Adam Rank also gave his predictions for each game of the season for all 32 teams. They start hot again and fall apart.

Check them out below.

Week 1: At home vs. Chiefs

1-0: Cardinals beat Chiefs

Week 2 at Las Vegas Raiders

1-1: Cardinals lose to Raiders

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2-1: Cardinals beat Rams

Week 4 at Carolina Panthers

3-1: Cardinals beat Panthers

Week 5 vs Philadelphia Eagles

4-1: Cardinals beat Eagles

Week 6 at Seattle Seahawks

5-1: Cardinals beat Seahawks

Week 7 vs. New Orleans Saints

6-1: Cardinals beat Saints

Week 8 at Minnesota Vikings

6-2: Cardinals lose to Vikings

Week 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks

6-3: Cardinals lose to Seahawks

Week 10 at Los Angeles Rams

6-4: Cardinals lose to Rams

Week 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers (in Mexico)

6-5: Cardinals lose to 49ers

Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

7-5: Cardinals beat Chargers

Week 4 vs. New England Patriots

7-6: Cardinals lose to Patriots

Week 15 at Denver Broncos

7-7: Cardinals lose to Broncos

Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-8: Cardinals lose to Buccaneers

Week 17 at Atlanta Falcons

8-8: Cardinals beat Falcons

Week 18 at San Francisco 49ers

8-9: Cardinals lose to 49ers

