NFL Network power rankings: Jaguars in the middle of the pack

NFL Network updated its league-wide power rankings with the draft in the books, moving the Jaguars up one spot with a favorable view of their performance in the 2024 selection ceremony.

Jacksonville is now ranked No. 14, up from No. 15 on March 19 following the first wave of free agency.

Find NFL Network draft writer Eric Edholm’s analysis below.

The Jaguars hoovered up an SEC-heavy class that arguably improved the offense, defense and special teams, and there appeared to be solid value throughout. Trading back six spots in Round 1 and nabbing receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a strong first move, and I’d challenge anyone saying that defensive tackle Maason Smith was a reach in Round 2. Four DTs came off the board in a five-pick span near the top of the round, so Smith wasn’t lasting much longer than where he went (No. 48 overall). Plus, if you watched Smith down the stretch last season, he started looking more like he did before he tore his ACL in 2022. I could have used a little more help at cornerback, and drafting a kicker (Cam Little) — especially one who must beat out two veterans to make the team — is always risky business. But all told, the Jags had themselves a productive draft weekend.

In fairness to Little, Jacksonville released one of his competing kickers, Joey Slye, days following the draft. Barring injury, Little should be locked into the Jaguars’ starting kicker position come Week 1.

By Edholm’s rankings, Jacksonville is the second-best team in the AFC South with most of the NFL’s offseason roster turnover complete. Houston remains at No. 7, Indianapolis is down four spots to No. 21, and Tennessee is ranked No. 29.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire