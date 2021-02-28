NFL Network pinpoints 2 DBs Cowboys considering for 2021 draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asa Henry
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the NFL draft less than two months away, fans and experts are rigorously trying to narrow down who their favorite team will and should select.

One of the most informed Cowboys reporters, Jane Slater, sat down with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano on Friday, and she revealed two defensive back prospects Dallas is doing their homework on. Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II and TCU safety Trevon Moehrig seem to have caught the Cowboys’ attention.

The Cowboys may have possibly found their strong safety of the future with the emergence of Donovan Wilson last season, but free safety Xavier Woods is an unrestricted free agent who is coming off a disappointing year.

Slater noted Dallas’ aversion to spending any real draft capital on the safety position since Darren Woodson was selected in the second round way back in 1992. That would likely have to change if the club wants to land Moehrig, as he is widely regarded as one of the top safeties in the class.

Cowboys new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn understands the importance of the position, however. Quinn’s most successful defensive coaching job was aided by star Seattle safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, and in just his second draft as the Falcons head coach Quinn used the No. 17 overall pick to snag Florida safety, Keanu Neal.

For those unfamiliar with Moehrig’s game, a full breakdown of his skillset from Blogging the Boys’ Connor Livesay explains what he’d add.

“The Cowboys haven’t had a true great cover safety since Darren Woodson, and Trevon Moehrig would be an instant upgrade to the free safety position over Xavier Woods. Before the hiring of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Moehrig was a solid target for the Cowboys, but he makes even more sense now with his ability to excel in the heavy Cover 1-3 scheme that Quinn is famous for. Moehrig’s coverage skills, ball skills, and range make him a perfect fit for the Dallas Cowboys to pair with Donovan Wilson on the back-end for the foreseeable future. Moehrig is currently projected to be drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and there’s a good chance he could rise to the top of the second round, and possibly even the end of the first round by April.”

Moehrig is currently projected as a late-first to mid-second round prospect, and should he fall to the Cowboys at pick No. 44, many would advise Dallas to strongly consider the former Horned Frog.

The second name Slater mentions is one that won’t need an introduction.

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

The son of former NFL corner Patrick Surtain Sr., Surtain II is arguably the top cornerback in this year’s draft, in the running along with Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn.

His long frame and physicality make him the perfect cornerback prototype for a Dan Quinn-led defense. Some scouts note Surtain lacks elite speed or quickness, but he makes up for that with razor-sharp technique and excellent anticipation skills.

Surtain is one of the most tested cornerback prospect in recent history, as he started nearly game for Alabama over the past three seasons (playing alongside Dallas CB Trevon Diggs for the majority of those games), and was consistently asked to match up with many of the nation’s best receiving threats.

Of course the plethora of wide receivers Suratin saw everyday in practice during his three years in Tuscaloosa included Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith.

Surtain’s skills, combined with Dallas dire need for cornerbacks make this pairing a natural fit in many ways. As previously mentioned, there are plenty of experts that have projected this marriage, including Todd McShay, Mel Kiper, and Dane Brugler.

Even if the preference is Farley or Horn for Dallas, there is no denying Surtain could easily be an upgrade to the Cowboys extremely needy secondary.

A full scouting report on Surtain by Cowboys Wire’s own Ben Glassmire at the this link.

List

Cowboys News: Vander Esch on blast, WR talent unquestioned

Recommended Stories

  • Packers meet virtually with Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble

    The Packers held a virtual pre-draft meeting with Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble.

  • 3 round 2021 mock draft sees Bills focus on trenches

    The Draft Wire three-round 2021 NFL mock draft and the Buffalo Bills | Dillion Radunz.

  • Cardinals among teams to meet with Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble

    The Notre Dame TE caught 19 passes in the 2020 season.

  • No. 23 car disqualified after failing Xfinity Series post-race inspection at Miami

    NASCAR officials have disqualified the No. 23 Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick for failing post-race inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. RELATED: Official results Reddick, a Cup Series regular, had driven the No. 23 to an apparent second-place result at the checkered flag in the Contender Boats 250. But his car failed the […]

  • Cowboys have other free-agent concerns besides Dak Prescott

    The Dallas Cowboys will have a ton of questions to answer this free-agency season. Currently, the team has 16 player set to hit the market.

  • Recap: Oregon men's basketball sweeps Bay Area road trip for first time since 2016-17 following 74-63 victory over California

    Pac-12 Networks' Jim Kozimor and Dan Belluomini recap Oregon men's basketball 74-63 victory against California on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Berkeley. LJ Figueroa and Eugene Omoruyi each notched a game-high 20 points, followed by 18 points from senior guard Chris Duarte. Figueroa finished with a double-double as he pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds against the Golden Bears. Cal falls to 8-19 overall and 3-17 in the conference, while Oregon improves to 16-5 overall and 11-4 in Pac-12 play.

  • Report: J.J. Watt could command $16 million in free agency

    DE J.J. Watt reportedly has a high price tag, which may just put every NFC North team, the Vikings included, out of his price range.

  • Pompeo leans into pro-Trump lane in fiery CPAC speech

    The potential 2024 presidential candidate and former Secretary of State made clear which lane he’s taking amid the Republican Party’s reckoning in the post-Trump era.

  • I was a nurse on the front lines of Ebola, and I saw that nurses need support for the trauma and pain they experience

    Nurse Cheedy Jaja in Sierre Leone in 2015, where he helped treat patients with Ebola during the West Africa outbreak. Rebecca E. Rollins/Partners in Health, CC BY-SAThe Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. Since the beginning of the profession, nurses have played pivotal roles during outbreaks of disease, delivering care throughout even the bleakest of public health emergencies. Here’s my story: In 2014, the world was slowly recognizing that the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was monumental in scale and getting worse. More than 30,000 were infected, and 11,000 would die. Transmitted from person to person, the disease was mostly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. As local health care systems struggled to respond to the large cases of infected patients, nurses from around the world came to help; I was among them. I am an associate professor of nursing at the University of South Carolina College of Nursing and a board certified psychiatry and mental health advance nurse practitioner. When our team arrived in Sierra Leone in December, 2014, there were 450 cases being recorded weekly. The health care infrastructure had been devastated by a decade of civil war, and it lacked trained health care workers, medical supplies and hospital beds for the surging Ebola cases. I was drawn to serve in Sierra Leone at the height of the epidemic because of the duty to care that we nurses believe is part of our profession. I felt a calling even though I had no idea what I could offer. But I would do whatever was asked of me. Cheedy Jaja in full protective gear during the Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone. Rebecca E. Rollins/Partners in Health, CC BY-SA Protective equipment that felt like body armor I remember vividly the first day I donned my personal protective equipment (PPE) – hooded Tyvek bodysuit, N-95 face mask, boot, theater cap, three pairs of gloves, face shield and apron – to enter the Ebola isolation unit at Port Loko Hospital early Christmas Day 2014, only to encounter a young patient who had died overnight, lying on the cold concrete floor. The cacophony of emotions I felt – panic, fear and dread were palpable. I thought to myself, “God, I am no hero. Please get me out of here.” As my initial fears subsided, I put my clinical skills to work. For two months, our team worked round the clock providing palliative care and psychosocial support to patients with dwindling clinical resources, constantly evolving treatment protocols, in a frighteningly dire work environment. In that sense, Ebola was also a disease of the caregiver. As health care workers, we knew we were more likely to be infected with Ebola than adults in the general population. There was no vaccine. A constant existential feeling of unsafety and heightened sense of doom enveloped the Ebola hospital. Yet each day, we went through the meticulous process of donning and doffing PPE to assess confirmed Ebola patients, perform physical exams, provide medication, keep them hydrated and cajole them to eat. We would repeat this process three to four times each 12 hours shift. Performing these tasks required careful deliberation. PPE are difficult to walk and to bend in. With daily temperature in the region reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, we were instantly drenched with our sweat. Our goggles fogged up, hampering visibility; double gloving interfered with our dexterity, and our hoods made use of stethoscope impossible. Patient assessment was sub-par and care was limited. Our patients could not see our faces, limiting ability to show empathy and establish human connections. We were terrified about safety, about getting infected. But no one saw our fear; it was our job to conceal it. And on we worked. It was only years later that I realized the toll that the Ebola epidemic had taken on me. At the peak of the epidemic, we had an average census of 70 confirmed cases daily. Ebola was ruthless on children. For every 10 infected kids under 12 months of age, nine died. For every 10 kids under five years, seven were likely to die. A look back, in wonder In retrospect, I wondered: Was I truly prepared for the mental pressure and anguish health care workers faced in an epidemic? While cognizant of the “duty to care,” was I oblivious to the “duty to self-care”? Nurses have an ethical obligation to care for themselves. If nurses don’t take care of themselves, how will they be able to care for others? I did not ask the crucial question before heading to Sierra Leone: Did I have the appropriate “nursing preparedness” required in a disease epidemic? I did not ask this question because I did not anticipate how the media hysteria over Ebola would affect my mental well-being. I did not anticipate the stigma, simmering anger and deep sense of betrayal surrounding monitoring and quarantining of returning volunteer health care workers from West Africa. I did not anticipate the psychological trauma, confusion, anger and sadness I would experience during state-mandated isolation. As hospitals across the U.S. have ramped up diagnostic and treatment capacity for the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative that our society also focuses on nurses’ preparedness. During disease outbreaks, nurses’ levels of preparedness and experience help them decide adroitly how much care they can provide to patients while also taking care of themselves. Nursing preparedness is a set of skills, abilities and knowledge that enables nurses to respond and prepare for varying public health emergency roles. Preparedness training is supposedly integrated into nursing curriculum with a focus on principles of disaster management. However, studies have shown that nurses remain inadequately prepared to respond to infectious disease outbreaks. Lack of a formal institutional preparedness plan may result in delays in initiation of treatment by nurses. The misdiagnosis of the first Ebola patient in a hospital in Dallas, Texas in 2014, combined with two nurses contracting the disease while caring for the patient, is a classic example of lack of institutional preparedness in responding to a novel disease. Education and training are critical to preparedness during disease outbreaks. Evidence‐based recommendations to enhance nurses’ preparedness include opportunities to engage in emergency preparedness planning, mock drills and actual events when possible to increase competence in disaster management, confidence in abilities, and familiarity with disaster preparedness protocols. Given the increase in prevalence in recent years of natural and human-induced emergency events, it is imperative that nurses understand their roles in the planning, mitigation, response and management aspects of disease outbreaks at the community, national and global levels. Studies have shown that nurses feel ill-prepared to respond effectively to disease epidemic and disaster situations. Institutional support During an epidemic, nurses are likely to acquire new roles and perform unaccustomed tasks, often extending themselves beyond their expertise, scope and comfort level. Nurses could encounter unanticipated challenges like a shortage of needed resources, such as personal protective equipment, infection control material resource and inadequate facilities that could adversely hamper the quality of health care service delivery. This was our reality fighting Ebola in Sierra Leone. To prevent the same thing happening here, local hospitals and health care centers should include nurses in resource triaging to ensure accurate identification of front-line priorities in maintaining core nursing services. Nurse should not work in uncertain, unsafe and morally distressing conditions with limited resources. The adverse consequences on nurses’ short- and long-term mental health could be significant. Establishing a supportive atmosphere at the front-line is of paramount importance. Specific interventions to promote psychological well-being should be implemented as part of ongoing support from health care institutions. Nurses more than any other health care workers, constitute the major taskforce in responding to the disease outbreaks. For their sake and society, they need institutional support to ensure that they are trained, well prepare and ready to step into an epidemic response role. [Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Cheedy Jaja, University of South Carolina. Read more:Robots are playing many roles in the coronavirus crisis – and offering lessons for future disastersHow the Spanish flu affected Kenya – and its similarities to coronavirusCracks in COVID-19 treatment reveal need to bolster primary care Cheedy Jaja does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell comments on Saints-Russell Wilson rumors

    New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave her blessing on a potential trade between the Saints and the Seattle Seahawks for QB Russell Wilson.

  • Rashod Bateman runs a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at EXOS combine

    In a normal year, Saturday would have consisted of a slew of 40-yard dash times generated by incoming NFL players at the Scouting Combine. Obviously, this is far from a normal year. Still, at least one draft prospect ran really fast in a straight line on Saturday. Former Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, through agent Blake [more]

  • Thomas Tuchel suggests 'unlimited talent' Kai Havertz could ignite his Chelsea career as a false nine

    Thomas Tuchel has suggested he could trial Kai Havertz as a false nine before the end of the season and has claimed the German international has “unlimited talent”. Havertz has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League since joining Chelsea for an initial £62million from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and injury has prevented him making a mark under new head coach Tuchel as yet. Having now returned from injury and made an appearance as a substitute against Atletico Madrid in midweek, Havertz will be hoping to get the chance to impress but may have to again settle for a place on the bench for Sunday’s visit of Manchester United. But Tuchel insists he has no doubts over Havertz and, in outlining his attributes, hinted that the 21-year-old could get the opportunity in an advanced role at some stage. “He is a unique player,” said Tuchel. “It’s not so clear where he needs to settle, does he need to settle on one special position? Or is he kind of a hybrid player? Today, I would say he’s in between a nine and a 10, something in between. “He’s very comfortable in the box, he’s very comfortable in high positions, he’s very good in offensive headers, he has good timing to arrive in the box, good finishing, good composure in the box, around the box, so between nine and 10.” Havertz scored 29 Bundesliga goals in his last two seasons for Leverkusen, but has only netted once in 18 Premier League appearances so far for Chelsea. Asked why Havertz has not yet made more of an impact at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel replied: “For me, it’s easy to explain. Since I arrived, the only thing that kept him from making a big impact is his injury, nothing else. “I see a committed guy, I see a guy who made a brave decision to move abroad at a young age and to go out of his comfort zone and accept a big challenge in a big team, in the biggest league. I see a totally clear guy who is totally aware of that, full of talent, unlimited talent and I see a player who will have a big impact in Chelsea. “I’m absolutely convinced because the mix gives me that feeling that he can have a big role in this club and he is absolutely determined to fulfill his role. We will find this role and now we need to give him the time it takes. But he is ready, we are very happy he is back in the squad and he will lift our offensive potential there is no doubt.” Tuchel is particularly familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of Sunday’s opponents United, having faced them twice, home and away, in each of the past two years when he was in charge at Paris Saint-Germain. And Tuchel counts United’s 2019 Champions League victory over PSG, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team won 3-1 in France to reach the quarter-finals, as one of the darkest days of his coaching career. The making of Thomas Tuchel: How injury, study and unorthodox methods forged Chelsea's new coach “I can be very honest, after that match I was two days in a very dark place and I can tell you I was not able to speak to anybody and to think about anything else than this defeat,” said Tuchel. “That may be the worst defeat that I experienced because it came from nowhere. “Am I a good loser? So, so. Maybe not so much, but show me a good loser at this level and winning drives us. Winning drives this club and winning drives this dressing room. So we are all competitors and we are all out there to win and this is the challenge. Everything else in the first moment is hard to accept. Sometimes easier, sometimes worse.” Chelsea could move three points behind second-placed United with a victory and Tuchel said: “There are still many, many games to play, but it can be a huge step and we don't have to talk around it - if you lose against a direct opponent that we are hunting in the moment with six points ahead of us, you absolutely don't want to lose. “This is clear because it opens the gap that it's maybe impossible to reach them. But there are still a lot of games to play and, even if we win it, it will not be decisive.”

  • Conservative actors speak out on 'cancel culture' in Hollywood

    Actors Antonio Sabato Jr, Kevin Sorbo, and country music artist John Rich talk about how Hollywood is censoring conservatives.

  • Bradley Beal with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 02/27/2021

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacts after former king settles tax debts

    Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who moved to the UAE last year under a cloud of scandal, has settled a debt of nearly 4.4 million euros ($5.3 million) with the Spanish tax authorities to try to avoid an embarrassing lawsuit. The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticised the former king's actions, saying that "an institution is not being judged," but "what is being questioned is the behaviour of a person."

  • NFL analysts believe Falcons need to draft for the future

    NFL.com's Nick Shook gave his opinion on what the Falcons should do with their fourth selection and the future of Matt Ryan.

  • Packers great thinks Russell Wilson's best landing spot is Bears

    A Packers great thinks the Bears is the best landing spot for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, if he gets traded.

  • Bucks put winning streak on line against Clippers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks, and the two-time league MVP, will try to keep their momentum going on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the leading teams in their respective conferences.

  • Eddie Jackson posts picture of Russell Wilson in a Bears uniform

    It doesn't mean anything, but why are we so excited that Eddie Jackson posted a picture of Russell Wilson in a Bears uniform.

  • Why Kyle Pitts makes so much sense for the Eagles

    It might not be a popular pick but Kyle Pitts makes a lot of sense for the Eagles at No. 6. By Reuben Frank