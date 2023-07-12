NFL Network panel makes case that Dalton Kincaid will be top ‘triplet’ for Bills (video)

NFL Network’s James Palmer knows the Bills have Dawson Knox on their roster. Regardless, his pre-draft knowledge of Dalton Kincaid has him considering the rookie as the new “triplet” on the team’s offense.

The thought is that Kincaid, a first-round rookie, could slot in right behind receiver Stefon Diggs as quarterback Josh Allen’s top target. Palmer’s belief in that is because of Kincaid’s noted versatility.

The full NFL Network roundtable surrounding Kincaid can be found below:

Who steps up for the #bills as the third “triplet” on their offense with Josh Allen and Stefan Diggs? I’d say Brandon Beane decided it for us when he traded up for Dalton Kincaid. Our discussion on @NFLTotalAccess on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ggKsmrc8ro — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire