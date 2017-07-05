NFL Network offers recruit another chance to make his announcement

NFL Network is hoping for a re-do on the recruit who wasn’t able to announce his college choice as scheduled.

Ja’Marr Chase, a high school wide receiver considering LSU and TCU, had been scheduled to make his announcement on NFL Network on Monday. But he ended up getting squeezed out of the schedule, and he wasn’t happy about it, retweeting several tweets criticizing NFL Network for not putting him on the air.

NFL Network has offered Chase an opportunity to appear on television and make his announcement this week, although Chase and his family appear to be upset with the network for not putting him on in the first place.

“We are trying to facilitate him doing it on Total Access,” spokesman Alex Riethmiller told PFT.

NFL Network also said it didn’t intend to bump Chase off its coverage but that his 7-on-7 game ran late and he wasn’t available at the time he was supposed to make his live announcement.

In the past, the NFL has tended to shy away from the big business that college recruiting has become. In this week’s foray into recruiting, NFL Network stumbled but is now hoping to make things right.