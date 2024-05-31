NFL Network offers latest look at Year 1 for Caleb Williams with Bears

NFL Network’s Stacey Dales and Rich Eisen Show guest host Suzy Shuster discuss the year-one expectations for Bears rookie and former USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Bears Wire wrote that Chicago coach Matt Eberflus “now has a new haircut and swagger, and he’s looking good. None of that will matter unless he starts to win football games at a higher rate. The Bears have never fired a coach in the middle of the season over their century-long history. Eberflus may be the first if he has a bad start.

“It is hard to think of a coach who will get a hotter seat quicker than Eberflus if Chicago gets off to a bad start. Winning in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans is important but playing well from that point on is a must for Eberflus. He has the tools on the roster to lead a great football team, it’s on him to go out there and perform as a top head coach in the league.”

It will be up to Eberflus and his staff to get the most out of Caleb Williams.

