NFL Network offers up interesting option for Steelers X-Factor in 2024

It’s not hard to look over the Pittsburgh Steelers roster and put together a handful of guys who could make or break the 2024 season. NFL Network writer Gregg Rosenthal is well known for thinking outside the box when it comes to his player analysis and predictions. So when he went with offensive tackle Broderick Jones as his X-Factor for the Steelers, it comes as no surprise.

It’s pretty rare that you put a guy into your lineup and the offense literally changes. They were 24th in rushing EPA before he started, 8th after. It’s less about the production, it’s just watching him. You think about pairing him with Fautanu, what a great match for Arthur Smith. They could be really fun to watch in terms of their running game.

The big move for Jones this season will be his eventual position switch to left tackle this season. You pair that up with what could be two starters on the offensive line and emphasizing the importance of Jones this season makes perfect sense.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line, Jones included seems to be excited about working in the new Arthur Smith offense. Every offensive lineman prefers to run block and Jones coming from Georgia was born and raised to punish opposing defenses for their running backs so he will be right at home.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire