NFL Network and NFL Red Zone no longer available on Dish TV and Sling

According to Deadline, as of 9 pm last night, NFL Network and NFL RedZone are no longer available to Dish and Sling TV subscribers.

The move comes as the NFL continues to negotiate an agreement with Dish to carry coverage. The league released a short statement, saying, '"NFL Media remains committed to negotiating an agreement and has offered terms consistent with those in place with other distributors."

Dish has struggled to make headway with live sports on their platform, as the Fox regional networks that carry MLB, MLS, NHL and NBA games are also not a part of the service. Without NFL Network, fans will miss a handful of regular season games (including "a trio of matchups at the start of the NFL Season and two Saturday doubleheaders in Weeks 15 & 16") and all preseason broadcasts.

