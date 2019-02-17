NFL Network named this Patriots win as best game of 2018 season originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

NFL Network is counting down its top games of the 2018 season, and unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots are well-represented on the list.

The latest unveilings came Sunday, when NFL Network tweeted it's No. 3 Game of the Year was the Patriots' thrilling 43-40 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Our No. 3️⃣ Game of the Year – A last-second FG to win the #KCvsNE game in Week 6! Catch the re-air of @Chiefs vs. @Patriots at 11:30am ET on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/OtC13FuQkG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 17, 2019

The Patriots and Chiefs gave fans a real treat on NBC's "Sunday Night Football", combining for 956 total yards, 49 first downs, 17 scores (including eight touchdowns) and several lead changes. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 340 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Chiefs quarterback and eventual NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

It was the first of two meetings between these teams last season. The Patriots also beat the Chiefs on the road in the AFC Championship Game en route to a sixth Super Bowl title. Brady led the Patriots on a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter and then the game-winning drive in overtime.

That overtime thriller was NFL Network's No. 1 game of the season.

The @RBrex34 TD that sent the @Patriots to Super Bowl LIII! The No. 1️⃣ Game of the Year is the AFC Championship 🔥🔥 #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/rFfpKbm7V3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 17, 2019

It's hard to argue with these choices -- Pats-Chiefs is on its way to becoming a fantastic rivalry.

The Patriots and Chiefs will meet again during the 2019 campaign at Gillette Stadium, but the exact date is not set as of this writing.

