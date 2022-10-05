NFL Network’s Mike Rob: Bills’ Josh Allen is ‘baddest man on the planet’

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson saw exactly what he wanted to see from the Buffalo Bills.

In Week 5, the Bills topped the Baltimore Ravens. 23-20. His main hope? Quarterback Josh Allen would be the one to lead the charge.

Even in the rain and wind, Allen made many passes that impressed the analyst. Robinson joined the team sponsored radio show, One Bills Live, and discussed the game that was.

He called Allen the “baddest man on the planet” for his efforts under center.

For the full clip on Allen, see the attached video below:

Related

Bills' Josh Allen on comeback vs. Ravens: 'Those are games you love winning'

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett expected to make first start vs. Bills

GMFB on Bills not winning one-score games: 'Don't penalize them for whooping a--'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories