NFL Network’s Mike Rob: Bills’ Josh Allen is ‘baddest man on the planet’

NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson saw exactly what he wanted to see from the Buffalo Bills.

In Week 5, the Bills topped the Baltimore Ravens. 23-20. His main hope? Quarterback Josh Allen would be the one to lead the charge.

Even in the rain and wind, Allen made many passes that impressed the analyst. Robinson joined the team sponsored radio show, One Bills Live, and discussed the game that was.

He called Allen the “baddest man on the planet” for his efforts under center.

For the full clip on Allen, see the attached video below:

NFL Network's @RealMikeRob joined today's show to share his thoughts on the #Bills win over the Ravens.🔊⬇️ "We have the baddest man on the planet at quarterback!" Check it out the entire appearance here #BillsMafia https://t.co/p9Eh8VffM9 pic.twitter.com/UXSe5wm5Vj — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) October 3, 2022

