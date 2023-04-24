NFL Network looks back at day Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes and concerns people had

There will be 259 player names called this week in Kansas City during the NFL Draft, and much analysis will soon follow.

NFL Network host Peter Schrager had a piece of advice for fans who may gnash their teeth at some draft picks.

“Remember, guys,” Schrager said Friday on “Good Morning Football,” “hold off a second, trust the front office.”

That tip came as the show looked back at the 2017 NFL Draft and some of the funny responses to the Chiefs trading up to 10th overall and selecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“The reaction online in the moment wasn’t as positive as you’d think,” Schrager said.

One fan admonished the Chiefs for selecting Mahomes, saying they should have taken Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs or Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.

Another said Clemson’s Deshaun Watson would have been the best choice.

That’s laughable to think about now, right? One could chalk it up to a case of some fans being uninformed, but the “Good Morning Football” crew admitted they weren’t sold on Mahomes either.

“I remember Patrick Mahomes being at the Good Morning Football breakfast table and us just being like, ‘Uh, I don’t know.’ We really liked Kizer and we liked Watson,” Kyle Brandt said. “And at that point when he was drafted I was still in shock that the Bears moved up for (Mitch) Trubisky so I had all kinds of things going on.”

Jamie Erdahl noted the Chiefs already had Alex Smith at quarterback. He had made the Pro Bowl the previous season after throwing for 3,502 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“I immediately felt for Alex Smith,” Erdahl said. “I was just like what’s gonna happen for the young man? I was a big fan and I liked him in the production meetings or whatever. So I, too, was concerned with the transition, I guess.”

Here’s the segment, which should give Chiefs fans a good laugh.