NFL Network: Jump on the bandwagon of Giants TE Darren Waller

The 2023 regular season is still roughly four months away but excitement is already building. NFL Network’s Adam Schein calls it “bandwagon season.”

So, which bandwagon should fans be jumping on? Schein recently considered that and broke down a full list.

Checking in at No. 7 on the list was New York Giants tight end Darren Waller.

I think this is going to be another great “change of scenery” story. Waller fits perfectly into Brian Daboll’s offense. It’s a godsend for Daniel Jones, who’ll have heightened expectations as a freshly minted $40 million quarterback. This is exactly what Mr. Dimes needed: a true pass-catching weapon at tight end. Now, Waller needs to avoid injury in New York, as health issues cost him 14 games over the past two seasons in Las Vegas. But Daboll and the Giants are cognizant of this, of course, and I trust them to come up with a good plan of attack to keep their new weapon in tip-top shape. I believe Waller, who turns 31 in September, still has a ton of gas left in the tank.

The Daniel Jones-to-Waller connection has already begun generating hype during organized team activities. The two have connected for big play after big play, and touchdown after touchdown. And while it’s still early and there is no contact or pads, it’s very clear Waller completely changes the dynamic of the Giants’ offense.

“Darren’s been great. I think as soon as you walk on the field, you can see he’s a big guy. He can run. He can run every route. Catches the ball really well, great body control,” Jones said. “He’s been really fun to work with. A really smart guy. He’s picked up things really quickly, too.

“He’s a true 6’6″. He’s a true 250, 260, and can fly, can run, can run all the routes. He’s just an impressive athlete. He’s just been locked in. You can tell it’s important to him. He’s put a lot of effort into learning the stuff and getting caught up. It’s been fun working with him.”

There’s no doubt Waller still has gas left in the tank and if he can stay healthy, he could very well put up another 1,000-yard season.

