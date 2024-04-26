NFL Network interview with Jaguars exec Tony Khan goes out of bounds

Tony Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars exec and AEW honcho, has gotten incredible mileage out of his storyline injury Wednesday when “attacked” by the Young Bucks and Jack Perry.

That surreal world odyssey continued to grow on Friday when Mike Garafolo and Steve Wyche interviewed Khan on NFL Network.

The duo tried to keep straight faces as Khan sold his neck injury.

However, they lost it — and almost cut the interview off — when Khan compared AEW to Pepsi and WWE to something untoward.

Garafolo wasn’t about to let the interview conclude without finding out what the prognosis was for Khan or who the Jaguars plan to take in the rest of the 2024 NFL draft.

Here’s the video of Tony Khan on the NFL Network still selling the effects of the TK Driver last Wednesday. Says he’s lucky to have survived the attack and that his father is very angry at the people that assaulted him.😂😂😂 This is great!!

pic.twitter.com/Bi7skoBaWK — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 26, 2024

Khan, as any good promoter would do, refused to divulge any information.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire