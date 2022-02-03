NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport thinks there’s mutual interest between Bill O’Brien, Patriots

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots have an opening at offensive coordinator after Josh McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport thinks there’s mutual interest between Bill Belichick and Bill O’Brien to reunite and have the Alabama offensive coordinator fill the role.

New England should have no shortage of candidates, but if they want someone who is experienced — not just in the role but in the role with the Patriots — then they need look no further than O’Brien, who ran the offense in 2019. He has also been an NFL head coach with the Houston Texans. And he’s currently running Alabama’s offense for one of Belichick’s best friends, Nick Saban.

The match certainly makes sense.

But, of course, there are some other candidates that might be in play. Surely, New England will take its time to ensure O’Brien is the very best man for the job.

