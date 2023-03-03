NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Leslie Frazier leaving the Bills (video)

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport came to a few of the same conclusions most in Buffalo did when it was announced that Leslie Frazier would leave the Bills.

Earlier this week, the team stated it was Frazier’s idea to “step away” from the team In doing so, it was said Frazier would leave just for a year and return in 2024.

But return to the NFL where? It’s unclear, and even Rapoport could see that.

For more from the insider on Frazier’s departure, see the attached NFL Network clip below:

From NFL Now: #Bills respected DC Leslie Frazier is stepping away and it’s not clear that he’ll be back in Buffalo in 2024. “Just taking a break,” he texted me. pic.twitter.com/XeLsj08uJR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

