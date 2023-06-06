NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: Leonard Floyd turned down other teams for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills added Leonard Floyd to their defensive front.

He took a pay cut in order to make it happen.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Floyd had a lot of patience. The former Los Angeles Ram became a free agent all the way back in March prior to the start of free agency.

Floyd still waited because he reportedly wanted to sign in Buffalo. Per Rap Sheet, the 30-year-old “turned down more money” to join the Bills. There were said to be multiple teams interested in Floyd as well.

Find the full NFL Network update in the clip below:

From @NFLTotalAccess: How the #Bills landed pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, who gets a 1-year deal worth up to $9M with basic sack incentives ($7M base value). pic.twitter.com/OJLHGbZOGM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire