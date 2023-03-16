NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Jordan Poyer back to the Bills (video)

Jordan Poyer is back with the Bills.

After testing the free agent market, Poyer circled back to the Bills… and evidently, the door was kept open. He signed a new two-year deal with the team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport weighed in on the situation. According to the insider, part of him coming back wasn’t just what happened (or did not) on the open market.

“The pull” of Buffalo and Bills Mafia weighed on him.

Rap Sheet’s full breakdown on Poyer’s return can be found in the NFL Network clip below:

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Bills are bringing back one of their leaders — Jordan Poyer is headed back to Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/ZSFpEPCT1L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire