NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: ‘DeAndre Hopkins will be patient’ (video)

The Buffalo Bills do not yet have a reported free-agent visit with DeAndre Hopkins. At least general manager Brandon Beane has made contact with him previously.

If the Bills are eventually planning on bringing Hopkins in, there’s no reason to rush it according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rap Sheet, the 31-year-old wideout is not signing soon. Hopkins could wait all the way until the start of training camp at the end of July before making a decision.

As of now, Hopkins has reported visits upcoming with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots within the next week. Plenty of time left for the Bills to invite Hopkins to Buffalo after that as well… at least according to Rapoport.

The full NFL Network update can be found below:

From @NFLTotalAccess: Former #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins will be patient, with no need to jump at a contract any time soon. pic.twitter.com/KmXFAMpYdD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire