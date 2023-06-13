NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: Bills-Stefon Diggs rift ‘not contract related’

Whatever is brewing between the Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, specifically, is not known.

A process of elimination can at least be started.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the rift between the team and All-Pro receiver is an “in-house issue” which is “not contract related.”

Rap Sheet follows up that Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, has some optimism that the situation could be worked out soon despite “odd” comments from head coach Sean McDermott. The insider would not go as far as saying Diggs will make his debut at minicamp on Wednesday, but it’s not off the table.

Last season, Diggs earned his second All-Pro honors as a member of the Bills. He signed a four-year extension last offseason.

The full NFL Network update can be found below:

From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: The situation surrounding #Bills star Stefon Diggs is not contract related, his agent says. And perhaps things are on the way to being resolved. More here 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/6X4vZnipxg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire