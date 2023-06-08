NFL Network highlights 1980s 49ers for full day after team wraps offseason

The 49ers on Wednesday wrapped up their 2023 offseason activities and will now break until they reconvene for training camp. For fans who may miss the team while they’re off, NFL Network has them covered with a full day dedicated to the 1980s 49ers.

San Francisco dominated that decade with four Super Bowl wins and eight trips to the postseason. NFL Network will kick off the coverage with a showing of the 1981 NFC championship game, and then a showing of the 49ers’ first Super Bowl win. They’ll follow that up with A Football Life episodes of three iconic players from that era.

Here’s the schedule for fans who want to tune in or record (all times Pacific):

10:00am, 1981 NFC championship: 49ers vs. Cowboys

1:00pm, Super Bowl XVI: 49ers vs. Bengals

5:00pm, Jerry Rice: A Football Life

6:00pm, Ronnie Lott: A Football Life

7:00pm, Dwight Clark: A Football Life

The 49ers won’t take the field again until training camp in late July, but reliving one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties is a good way to pass the time.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire